LPD provides investigation update on Christmas morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update Saturday afternoon on the Christmas morning, single-vehicle crash in the 3200 block of East Loop 289.

LPD said 32-year-old Mario Torres Jr. was on the East Loop when he lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle flipped and caused serious injuries to Torres. He was taken to University Medical Center by ambulance for his injuries.

The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 7:14 a.m. Dec. 25 in the 3200 block of E. Loop 289.

A Ford Expedition, driven by 32-year-old Mario Torres Jr., was traveling northbound on the E. Loop when Torres lost control and left the roadway, causing the vehicle to flip. Torres sustained serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center by ambulance.

The investigation is on-going.

