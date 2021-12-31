LPD provides name of victim from Thursday night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating an overnight shooting that occurred at 8:32 p.m. Dec. 30 that resulted in one fatality.

Officers responded to the Park Meadow Villa Apartments, located at 2502 Weber Dr., for a shots fired call for service. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle containing 18-year-old Zequael Diaz-Martinez with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation is on-going.