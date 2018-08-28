LPD provides update concerning Monday's serious crash on Clovis Road

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 2100 block of Clovis Road (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Lubbock Police Department crash investigators are investigating a crash in the 2100 block of Clovis Road that sent a child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on August 27th, LPD received reports of a crash between a Nissan Altima and semi-truck in front of the La Super Carniceria Meat Market off Clovis Road.

The three occupants in the Altima were taken to the hospital with injuries. The 23-year-old female driver and a six-year-old girl sitting the backseat have minor injuries. A four-year-old boy sitting in the front passenger seat with no seatbelt has life threaten injuries. As of Tuesday morning, he remains in critical condition.

The 50-year-old semi-truck driver was not injured.

Through the initial investigation, it appears a semi-truck was eastbound in the left lane on Clovis Road, and the driver attempted to turn right into the meat market parking lot to make a delivery. The Altima was traveling east in the right lane and struck the cab of the semi-truck as it pulled in front of the car.

This case remains under investigation by LPD crash investigators.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)