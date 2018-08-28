Local News

LPD provides update concerning Monday's serious crash on Clovis Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Lubbock Police Department crash investigators are investigating a crash in the 2100 block of Clovis Road that sent a child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on August 27th, LPD received reports of a crash between a Nissan Altima and semi-truck in front of the La Super Carniceria Meat Market off Clovis Road.

The three occupants in the Altima were taken to the hospital with injuries. The 23-year-old female driver and a six-year-old girl sitting the backseat have minor injuries. A four-year-old boy sitting in the front passenger seat with no seatbelt has life threaten injuries. As of Tuesday morning, he remains in critical condition.

The 50-year-old semi-truck driver was not injured.

Through the initial investigation, it appears a semi-truck was eastbound in the left lane on Clovis Road, and the driver attempted to turn right into the meat market parking lot to make a delivery. The Altima was traveling east in the right lane and struck the cab of the semi-truck as it pulled in front of the car.

This case remains under investigation by LPD crash investigators.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)

