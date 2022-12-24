LUBBOCK, Texas — Jenny Ybarra, 32, was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash Friday evening that left two others with moderate injuries, according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

Below is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, Texas) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday evening collision in central Lubbock that left a 32-year-old woman dead.

Lubbock Police were called to 45th Street and Avenue Q at 11:27 p.m. on December 23rd for reports of a collision with injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears a vehicle being driven by 37-year-old Akecia Ramirez, was traveling north in the 4500 block of Avenue Q. Ramirez lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway striking a pole barricade and multiple vehicles in a car lot before rolling over and striking a light pole.

Ramirez was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with moderate injuries. 32-year-old Jenny Ybarra, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased on scene. A second passenger, 34-year-old Elias Ramirez, was given medical treatment for moderate injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.