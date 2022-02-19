LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating the crash of a vehicle that was unable to stop on Loop 289 Friday afternoon.

The driver of a Toyota Camry, 18-year-old Nikolas Merritt-Voels, called 911 while driving on Loop 289 that his brakes were not working and accelerator was malfunctioning, and he was traveling at a high rate of speed. Officers responded and were able to locate the Camry. One officer moved in front of the Camry to warn traffic ahead and attempt to contain the Camry.

While traveling westbound in the 2800 block of N. Loop 289, the Camry collided into the back of the patrol vehicle and lost control. The Camry drove through the north median, onto the access road, where the vehicle rolled and came to rest in a field.

Merritt-Voels sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center. The officer was not injured.

The investigation is on-going.

