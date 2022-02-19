LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of one individual.

A Ford F250 was traveling southbound in the 5800 block of Interstate 27 when a passenger in the back seat, 32-year-old Brandon Brock, rolled down the window and exited the vehicle. The vehicle struck Brock.

The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Morgan Dool, called 911 to report the incident. Brock was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries occurred.

The investigation is on-going.

