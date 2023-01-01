LUBBOCK, Texas — A 57-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Central Lubbock, according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

Two others suffered moderate injuries, and a third individual suffered minor injuries.

The crash was reported around 1:16 a.m. in the 2600 block of Avenue Q.

LPD said an SUV was southbound on Avenue Q and preparing to turn left when it collided with another SUV that northbound on Avenue Q.

Elizabeth Prado, 57, was located by officers at the scene with serious injuries. She was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center where she later died.

LPD said Padro and a 12-year-old male were passengers in an southbound SUV that was being driven by Richard Trevino, 61.

Trevino and the 12-year-old male both suffered moderate injuries.

Jeremiah Uriegas, 23, the driver of the northbound SUV, suffered minor injuries.

Below is press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

