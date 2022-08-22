The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday morning fatal crash in central Lubbock.

Lubbock Police were called to the 3300 block of Interstate 27 at 1:16 a.m. on August 21st.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the driver of a Dodge Avenger, 68-year-old Ramiro Rodriquez, was traveling south on the access road. As the vehicle approached the 34th Street in the turn lane, the Avenger continued driving straight, striking a light pole.

Rodriquez was pronounced deceased on-scene by EMS.

The investigation is on-going.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

