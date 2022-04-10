LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a Saturday morning collision in north Lubbock that left one man dead.

Officers were called to the 400 block of North Ash Avenue at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9th.

Upon arrival, officers located the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 61 year-old Fred Garza. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Garza was traveling south when the SUV he was driving collided into a concrete pillar.

The investigation is on-going.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

(Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)