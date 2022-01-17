LPD provides update on fatal crash Sunday morning in Northeast Lubbock

Single-vehicle crash in the 4400 block of Idalou Road on Sunday, January 16, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

 The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that was reported at 7:39 a.m. January 16 in the 4400 block of Idalou Road.

A Nissan Titan, driven by 27-year-old Julian Hernandez, was traveling northeast when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a fence and utility pole.

Hernandez was pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation is on-going.

4400 Block Idalou Road Crash Map (1-16-22) -1280
