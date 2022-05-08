LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle that occurred at 8:43 p.m. May 6 at the intersection of East Broadway and Idalou Road.

A Chevrolet Equinox was traveling eastbound in the 2700 block of East Broadway and stopped at the stop sign at Idalou Road. The driver, 33-year-old Christian Tharp, then proceeded through the intersection, and into the path of a motorcycle, driven by 49-year-old William Weatherford, which was traveling northbound in the 2600 block of Idalou Road. The motorcycle struck the Equinox.

Weatherford was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious injuries, and was later pronounced deceased. Tharp sustained minor injuries from the crash. An additional passenger in the SUV was uninjured.

The investigation is on-going.

East Broadway & Idalou Road (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

