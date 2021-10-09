LPD provides update on fatal shooting at South Lubbock apartment complex early Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred 1:28 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Echelon Apartments, located at 13407 Indiana Ave., that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old male.

The initial investigation indicates that several individuals arrived at the apartment complex. An altercation occurred with another individual that led to the shooting. The 15-year-old male was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Metro Unit investigation is ongoing.

The Echelon Apartments, located at 13407 Indiana Avenue. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

The Echelon Apartments, located at 13407 Indiana Avenue. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

The Echelon Apartments, located at 13407 Indiana Avenue. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

The Echelon Apartments, located at 13407 Indiana Avenue. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)