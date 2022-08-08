LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, a Sunday morning shooting in the area of East 42nd Street resulted in the death of one victim.

Police said Brandon Lloyd, 22, was found shot and was transported to the University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect was unknown, according to LPD, and Lloyd and an additional victim were in the area when the shots were fired.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Sunday morning shooting in East Lubbock that left one person dead near East 42nd Street and Avenue A.

The LPD Communications Center received a call for service for shots fired to the area of East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Officers responded, and found 22-year-old Brandon Lloyd with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of East 42nd Street.

Through the initial course of the investigation it was determined that Lloyd and an additional victim were in the area on the street when shots were fired from an unknown suspect, striking Lloyd.

Lloyd was transported to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspects is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

Police investigators on scene in the area of East 42nd Street and Avenue A on Sunday, August 8.

