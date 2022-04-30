LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday night collision in Central Lubbock that left one man with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Quaker Avenue at 8:04 p.m. on Friday, April 29, for reports of a single-vehicle collision with injuries involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, officers located 30 year-old Jamie Hernandez. Hernandez was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Hernandez was traveling North on Quaker Avenue when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a curb before striking a boulder in the front yard of a house in the 4300 block of 63rd Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

6400 block of Quaker Avenue. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

