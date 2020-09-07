LPD provides update on Monday morning crash at 38th and Avenue U

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Major Crash Unit investigators with the Lubbock Police Department responded to a major crash at 38th Street and Avenue U.

Just after 8:30 a.m. on September 7th, officers responded to the area for a single vehicle crash involving a Cadillac CTS. Based on the initial investigation, it appears the Cadillac was northbound on Avenue U when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the Cadillac, 25-year-old Tevin Jones, was transported to UMC with serious injuries. The only passenger in the vehicle did not require medical services.

The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

