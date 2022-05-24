LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released additional information concerning a Monday afternoon shooting and crash that injured two women.

The incident occurred just before 4:00 p.m. in the 4900 block of Belmont Avenue.

According to LPD, a man in a vehicle followed one of the women in her vehicle and shot her.

Emily Whiteley, 23, was seriously injured in the shooting.

As the suspect was fleeing the scene, police said he then struck another woman with his vehicle.

Leita Whiteley, 27, suffered moderate injuries.

LPD said both women were transported to University Medical Center.

Officers later located the suspect’s vehicle at 46th Street and Gary Avenue.

Police said no arrests had been made as of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.