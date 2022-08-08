LUBBOCK, Texas — Ricardo Sanchez, 37, was transported to University Medical center after he sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash Saturday.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, Sanchez was traveling westbound on the access road in the 1600 block of North Loop 289.

He reportedly lost control of the motorcycle trying to turn right on North Avenue P., causing him to crash in the intersection

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on the North Loop 289 access road that left one person seriously injured.

A motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Ricardo Casares Sanchez, was traveling westbound on the access road in the 1600 block of North Loop 289. While attempting to turn right to go north on North Avenue P, he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in the intersection. Sanchez was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)