The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday morning collision in North Lubbock that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Lubbock Police were called to the 3800 block of North Loop 289 at 2:49 a.m. on August 13, for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, officers located 27-year-old Dennis Gathungu with serious injuries. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears prior to this collision, Gathungu was involved in a crash in the intersection of North Winston Avenue and the North Loop 289 westbound access road (22-29089). The vehicle then entered the main lanes of North Loop 289, traveling east in the westbound lanes after the initial crash. The vehicle went off the roadway between the main westbound lanes and westbound access road in the 3800 block of North Loop 289, colliding into two signs and a light pole before rolling multiple times.

The investigation is on-going.

