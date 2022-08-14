The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday night collision in North Lubbock that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Lubbock Police were called to North Texas Tech Parkway and North Quaker Avenue at 10:00 p.m. on August 12, for reports of a collision with injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old William Coddington, who was traveling with two other motorcyclists, was heading north in the 100 block of Quaker Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle and traveled into the grassy median across the 200 block of North Texas Tech Parkway.

Coddington was transported to University Medical Center via private vehicle with serious injuries.

A second motorcyclist in the group suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

