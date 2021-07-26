LPD provides update on Saturday crash that injured 3 in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday morning collision that sent three people to the hospital.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of 50th Street at 12:25 a.m. on July 24th for reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a van.

Upon arrival, officers located 29 year-old Cristobal Hernandez with serious injuries, 21 year-old Salvador Lopez with moderate injuries, and 24 year-old Jose Hernandez with serious injuries. All three were transported to University Medical Center via ambulance.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the van was traveling Eastbound in the 2500 block of 50th Street when it lost control and then rolled.

The investigation is ongoing.

