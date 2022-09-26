The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday night collision in central Lubbock involving a pedestrian.

Lubbock Police were called to the 5400 block of Slide Road at 8:54 p.m. on September 23rd for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the driver of a passenger car, 20-year-old Michael Salinas, was traveling north in the 5400 block of Slide Road. The pedestrian, 37 year old Nathaniel Clanahan, was attempting to cross Slide Road when he was struck by the vehicle.

Clanahan was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

(Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)