The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving two pickup trucks that occurred at 1:30 a.m. June 19 at the intersection of 46th Street and Avenue Q.

A Dodge Ram, driven by 42-year-old Jerardo Castillo, was facing north in the 4600 block of Avenue Q in the center turn lane making a left turn to go west on 46th Street. A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 57-year-old Roy Cavazos, was traveling southbound in the 4500 block of Avenue Q. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Castillo was transported by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center with moderate injuries. The passenger in the Ram, 40-year-old Judy Quijano, was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Cavazos, was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Castillo was arrested on two counts of intoxication assault at around 1 p.m. June 19 at 3615 19th Street.

The investigation is on-going.

