LPD provides update on Tuesday death investigation

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a death that occurred in the 4200 block of 64th Street today.

Officers received a call of shots fired to a residence, and upon arrival found an individual deceased. The initial investigation determined that the deceased male did not exhibit a gunshot wound. Metro investigators do not suspect foul play and do not believe there is any continued public safety risk.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)

