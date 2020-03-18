LPD provides update on Tuesday death investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a death that occurred in the 4200 block of 64th Street today.

Officers received a call of shots fired to a residence, and upon arrival found an individual deceased. The initial investigation determined that the deceased male did not exhibit a gunshot wound. Metro investigators do not suspect foul play and do not believe there is any continued public safety risk.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)