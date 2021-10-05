LPD provides update on vehicle crash caused by shooting Monday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department provided additional information on a vehicle crash Monday evening that resulted from a shooting in North Lubbock.

The incident occurred around 10:10 p.m. in the 3200 block of Clovis Road.

According to LPD, the initial investigation found that the victim was driving when his vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire.

Police said the victim was struck, which caused him to crash the vehicle.

He was later transported to University Medical Center by private vehicle with unspecified injuries.

There was no update on the victim’s condition as of Tuesday afternoon.