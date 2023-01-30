LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department released additional information following a vehicle crash into a house in South Lubbock early Sunday morning.

According to an LPD press release, the incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. in the 14400 block of Avenue X.

LPD said the driver of the vehicle, Josiah Rodriguez, 21, was seriously injured and transported to University Medical Center.

Two occupants inside the home suffered minor injuries, LPD said.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called the scene of the crash.

14400 block of Avenue X (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

Below is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a collision in South Lubbock that left one man with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the area of 14400 block of Avenue X at 2:19 a.m. on Sunday, January 29th for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a house.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears 21-year-old Josiah Rodriguez was traveling southbound in the 14400 block of University Avenue when he left the roadway, traveled east through a field, and ultimately colliding with the rear of a home in the 14400 block of Avenue X.

Two occupants of the home sustained minor injuries. Rodriguez was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.