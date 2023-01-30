LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update following crash early Monday morning that left a man injured.

The crash occurred just before 1:00 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Loop 289.

LPD had previously stated the driver was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries.

According to an update press release from LPD, the driver had improved and his injuries were now considered moderate.

Police identified the driver as Roy Villarreal, 38.

LPD said in the press release investigators believe Villarreal was southbound on West Loop 289 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the center concrete barrier.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit was called the scene.