LUBBOCK, Texas — Early Monday morning, the Lubbock Police Department said it was investigating the 4700 block of 31st Street in reference to a crash into a residence that left two people hospitalized.

According to LPD, officers initially responded to the 3400 block of Indiana Avenue at 2:44 a.m. for reports of a robbery. Around 4:15 a.m., an officer contacted a possible suspect who then lead officers on a vehicle pursuit.

Next, at 4:25 a.m., the vehicle crashed into a home on 31st Street, LPD said. Two people were taken to Covenant Medical Center with moderate injuries. No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.