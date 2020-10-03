LPD receives reports of “racially motivated” materials left on driveways

This is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department has received numerous reports from citizens describing “racially motivated” materials left on driveways of Lubbock residences overnight.

Officers responded to several calls from citizens in north and northwest Lubbock and collected the materials, which include plastic bags containing rocks and flyers, due to the citizens’ concerns with the content.

LPD has made contact with local, state and federal partners to notify them that these materials are being distributed in our area. The distribution of these materials is not a criminal act.

Anyone who received materials or has information or video regarding these materials being dispersed is encouraged to report it to LPD by calling (806) 775-2865.

