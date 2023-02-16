LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant revealed two shooting incidents, not just one, leading up to the death of Clifton Holman. Police asked the public’s help to find Patrick Bradley, 50, in the aftermath of a shooting Saturday, about 3:01 a.m., in the 1300 block of 35th Street.

“He is wanted for Aggravated Assault in connection with the Saturday morning homicide that left 39-year-old Clifton Holman dead,” the Lubbock Police Department said on Tuesday.

“In connection with” meant that a second shooting in the 8200 block of Raleigh Avenue was tied to the shooting on 35th Street.

Police were called to the scene on 35th Street for a report of shots fired. Officers found Holman with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at University Medical Center.

1300 block of 35th Street (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)

1300 block of 35th Street (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)

1300 block of 35th Street (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)

Image of Patrick Bradley from LPD

Police previously said, “It appears there was an altercation at a business that was being used as an illegal after-hours club when the shooting took place.”

The warrant said, “[A man later identified as an assault victim] stated he and … Clifton Holman, had been at [a bar on 50th Street] with one of their friends.”

Editorial note: Police asked us to hold off the name of the assault victim at this time due to safety concerns. EverythingLubock.com honored the request.

[The assault victim] told police that Holman had trouble with someone, so they left and went to the 1300 block of 35th Street, which was near Stubbs Park and was described as an “an afterhours spot.” Holman told the assault victim that the man who gave him trouble was “Goldie.”

The assault victim did not recognize the name, but later police investigators did. Police knew the name Goldie to be associated with Patrick Bradley.

The warrant said the assault victim and Holman “were accused of” being involved in a murder from last year. That was the subject of the dispute in the after-hours area. The warrant did not specify which murder.

Goldie and a family member of the previous murder victim approached Holman and the assault victim at the 35th Street location. The assault victim said Goldie pulled out a gun and started shooting. The assault victim ran to his vehicle and drove away to the 8200 block of Raleigh Avenue. Once there, the assault victim said someone was shooting at him again.

“Lubbock Police Officers received calls [in] reference the shots fired at 8200 Raleigh Avenue,” the warrant said. “Evidence of a shooting [was] located at that scene. [His] vehicle had been shot multiple times.”

The warrant also said, “Casings located at 1310 35th Street correlated with a casing located at 8200 Raleigh Avenue linking the two cases together.” Also, as the investigation continued, the warrant said surveillance video from the bar on 50th Street showed Bradley having a confrontation with Holman.

Related Stories

Bradley (also known as Goldie) was charged in the warrant with shooting at the assault victim. As of Thursday afternoon, a charge was not yet filed for the killing of Holman.

LPD asked for the public’s help to find Bradley on Tuesday. By Wednesday, police announced Bradley was in custody.

Bradley remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Thursday afternoon on bonds totaling $330,000. Bradley was charged in a 2021 robbery case.