LPD recovers stolen checks from Sunset Post Office burglary

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit recovered stolen checks and money orders that were originally mailed at the Sunset Post Office outside drop box at 2121 Frankford Ave.

On Sunday evening, a burglary occurred at the drop box, with the suspect stealing mail from the box. In the course of another investigation, officers recovered numerous checks and money orders that were originally mailed at the drop box.

Officers are requesting that anyone who mailed checks or money orders from this drop box between 4 p.m. Saturday, November 30 through 8 a.m. December 2, please call Sgt. Mark Wims at 806-775-2937.

If other items were mailed that do not include checks or money orders, those items were not recovered. Please check with the recipient on the arrival of those items.

