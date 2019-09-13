LPD releases details on body found Thursday in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department. On Thursday, September 12, 2019, around 1:05 p.m., Lubbock Police Department received a call from sanitation workers stating they found a body in the alley of the 2400 block of 24th Street.

LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and EMS responded to the scene. EMS pronounced the female deceased, who was later identified as homeless 49-year-old Tracy Anne Powell. At this time, Powell’s death does not look suspicious. Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is still ongoing and LPD is waiting on further information from the medical examiner’s office.

(This is a news release from LPD)

