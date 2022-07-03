LUBBOCK, Texas— A Sunday morning collision that resulted in one person being sent to the hospital with serious injuries is being investigated by the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit. On Sunday afternoon, LPD released new information including the name of the crash victim.

The crash between an SUV and motorcycle took place near 50th Street and Avenue D just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, according to LPD.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found one with serious injuries. Craig Ross, 52, was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center.

Ross, driver of the motorcycle, was traveling near the 400 block of 50th Street when he crashed into the SUV driven by Darlena Williams, 31.

“Williams and her passenger, 29-year-old Chron Taylor, suffered minor injuries,” the release stated.

The crash remained under investigation.