LPD releases body camera footage from Thursday arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department released body camera footage of a Thursday arrest that garnered attention on social media.

The video circulating on social media showed an officer tackling a woman in a home in the 2400 block of 32nd Street.

LPD’s footage did not show that part of the arrest because it is not allowed to release footage from inside a private residence, LPD said.

The woman who was shown being tackled was later identified as Marquinta Westbrook, 37, of Lubbock. She was charged with resisting arrest and interference with public duties. Westbrook was released on bond Friday afternoon, according to online jail records.

You can watch the body camera footage below.

WARNING: This footage contains explicit language.