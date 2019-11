LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department released footage of an officer-involved crash that happened on November 3.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. An officer was northbound on University when another vehicle traveling southbound failed to yield the right-of-way to the officer while turning left onto the Loop 289 access road.

According to the video, the officer was going 58 mph at the time of the collision and had lights and sirens on.