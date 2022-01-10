LPD releases footage of suspect in shooting death of 4-year-old, asks for public’s help

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released footage Monday of the suspect vehicle in the December 17, 2021, fatal shooting of 4-year-old Cornelius Carrington.

LPD released the footage and asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect vehicle in the drive-by shooting.

According to LPD, anyone with information was asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. LPD said information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $8,500.

Read the full release from LPD below:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is releasing video and asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect vehicle in the late December shooting that led to the death of a 4 year-old.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 700 block of East Ursuline Street on Friday, December 17, at 8:50 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers were informed the victim, 4 year-old Cornelius Carrington, was transported to University Medical Center via private vehicle, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the shots occurred during a drive-by shooting.

The current Crime Line reward is increased to $6,000, while the law firm of Kerby & Wade, P.C. has donated an additional $2,500. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 741-1000, as they could be eligible for a reward up to $8,500.

