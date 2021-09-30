LPD releases identity of gunshot wound victim, says father killed her

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released the identity of the fatal gunshot wound victim killed just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to LPD, after reports of a stabbing, officers located Pamela Boyd, 52, with a gunshot wound to the leg. Boyd was taken to UMC where she as later pronounced dead.

Her father, 76-year-old Clyde Boyd, was arrested for her murder.

Read the full release from LPD below:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating an afternoon shooting that left one woman dead and her father in police custody.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of East 30th Street at 2:51 p.m. on September 30th, following reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located 52 year-old Pamela Boyd with a gunshot wound to the leg. Boyd was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where she was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears 76 year-old Clyde Boyd, and his daughter, Pamela, were arguing when Clyde shot her. It was later determined no stabbing occurred.

METRO Investigators were able to secure an arrest warrant and Clyde was placed under arrest for murder shortly after 8 o’clock this evening.