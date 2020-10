LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police release a surveillance image on Friday of the bank robbery suspect from People’s Bank.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to bank robbery 34th Street and Memphis Avenue.

LPD said the suspect was, “described as a white male wearing a white button down shirt with a red tie and blue jeans. He was also wearing a light-colored mask and a tan hat.”

Anyone with information can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.