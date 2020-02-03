LPD releases information on attempted kidnapping

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release by the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police Officers responded to an attempted kidnapping shortly before 9 p.m. Feb. 2.

Upon arrival, the victim, 28-year-old Teddi Perez, advised officers that an unknown subject tried to kidnap her. Perez said she was walking westbound in the 100 block of 34th Street when she was approached by an unknown person driving in a baby blue Ford Taurus with a red, front driver’s side door. The subject drove alongside Perez and asked her if she wanted a ride. She said she did not and continued walking.

The subject then offered Perez money, which she also declined. Next, the subject drove next to Perez with the driver’s side door open, as if they were going to pull Perez into the vehicle. The subject then parked his vehicle, exited and began to run toward Perez, causing her to scream and flee. Two individuals who were outside heard the cry for help, and they went toward Perez. The subject ceased his chase upon seeing that Perez was receiving help from the other individuals, and drove away.

Lubbock Police encourage the public to remain aware of their surroundings. Anyone who sees the subject or has information on his whereabouts should call 911. People may also use Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

