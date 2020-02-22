LPD releases information on Friday bank robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released more information on a bank robbery Friday at the City Bank branch location on the 600 block of University Avenue.

No injuries were reported at the time, according to LPD.

LPD said the robbery happened just before 12:00 p.m. They also said the suspect was described as a white male wearing a black parka with a fur-lined hood.

Read the following press release from LPD:

Lubbock Police Officers responded to a call regarding a bank robbery shortly after 11:50 a.m. at City Bank, located at 611 University Ave.

A male dressed in a black parka entered the bank, approached the teller and demanded money. The teller complied, and the suspect left the building and walked to a 2002 Mercury 4-door passenger car located outside of the bank.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black parka with a fur-lined hood. He has short black hair and is thought to be in his late 30s to early 40s in age.

Anyone who has information on this suspect or his whereabouts should call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 or Det. Josh Franco at (806) 548-4125. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.