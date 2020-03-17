LPD releases information on South Loop crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Major Crash Unit investigators with the Lubbock Police Department responded to a major crash in the 4500 block of South Loop 289.

62-year-old Sandra Little was traveling westbound on the South Loop 289 access road in a Mitsubishi Outlander. She veered to the left, traveled up the median embankment and struck a Ford Fusion, driven by 64-year-old Billy Wiggins.

Little was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with moderate injuries. Wiggins had no injuries.

The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

(This is a press release from LPD)

