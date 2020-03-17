LPD releases information on South Loop crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Major Crash Unit investigators with the Lubbock Police Department responded to a major crash in the 4500 block of South Loop 289.

62-year-old Sandra Little was traveling westbound on the South Loop 289 access road in a Mitsubishi Outlander. She veered to the left, traveled up the median embankment and struck a Ford Fusion, driven by 64-year-old Billy Wiggins.

Little was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with moderate injuries. Wiggins had no injuries.

The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

(This is a press release from LPD)

RELATED STORY: Crash, serious injuries, ties up traffic on South Loop

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar