LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released the name of a 4-month-old killed in a shots-fired call Tuesday afternoon.

LPD said a group of juveniles was in the home when a gun discharged and struck 4-month-old Jaquari Jones.

Jaquari was pronounced dead at University Medical Center after being taken there by a private vehicle.

Read the full release by LPD below:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting in North Lubbock that left a four-month-old dead.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to the 3600 block of Lehigh Street at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, following reports of a shooting victim who had arrived via private vehicle at University Medical Center.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears a group of juveniles was in the home when a gun was discharged and a round was fired, striking four-month-old Jaquari Jones.

Jones was pronounced deceased at UMC.