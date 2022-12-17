LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police provided an update Saturday morning on a deadly crash which happened Friday evening.

Officers responded to a car crash in the 4900 block of 34th Street at 6:20 p.m.

Officers located Erik Montgomery, age not listed, with serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he later died.

LPD said he lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole. He was the only one in the car, LPD said.

4900 block of 34th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

The following is a press release from LPD:

Major Crash Unit Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Crash

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a collision in Central Lubbock that left a 25-year-old man dead.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of 34th Street at 6:20 p.m. on December 16th for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located Erik Montgomery with serious injuries. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Montgomery was traveling westbound in the 4900 block of 34th Street when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn and later catch on fire. Montgomery was the sole occupant of the involved passenger car and no other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.