LPD releases name of fatal motorcycle crash victim

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Major Crash Unit investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. at 82nd Street and Ash Avenue.

Based on the initial investigation, it appears a pickup truck pulling a trailer and a motorcycle were traveling westbound in the 100 block of East 82nd Street. The motorcycle, which was behind the pickup truck and trailer, struck the back of the trailer causing him to enter the eastbound lanes. Both the motorcycle and the rider struck a roll-off dumpster traveling eastbound.

The motorcycle rider, 33-year-old David Surber, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

(This is a press release from LPD)