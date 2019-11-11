LPD releases name of juvenile killed in Saturday shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department released the name of the juvenile killed in a shooting on Saturday.

Jaime “Sylas” Duran, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LPD.

(Nexstar Media Group/Staff Photo)

Police initially responded to the shots fired call in the 2200 block of 37th Street around 4:30 p.m. Upon arriving, they found Duran suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was random, and the investigation is ongoing.

Read the full statement by LPD below:

Lubbock Police Department has released the name of the victim in a homicide that occurred on the afternoon of Nov. 9.

The victim, Jaime “Sylas” Duran, 16, was found with a gunshot wound in the 2200 block of 37th Street and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lubbock Metro Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Officer Dwayne Gerber at 806-777-0396. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.