LPD releases name of man killed in Monday crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died after a crash in the 7500 block of Slide Road on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Howard Wright, 69, was pulling onto Slide Road when he was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Xavier Montalvo, 19.

LPD said Wright was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Montalvo was transported to Covenant Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Eyewitnesses at the scene previously said they believed the crash was related to racing.

Read the full release from LPD below:

Major Crash Unit investigators with the Lubbock Police Department responded to a major crash in the 7500 block of Slide Road just before 3 p.m. Feb. 24.

A Nissan Murano, driven by 69-year-old Howard Wright, was at a stop sign facing eastbound at 5200 75th Street and pulled onto Slide Road. A Dodge Charger, driven by 19-year-old Xavier Montalvo, was southbound on Slide Road and struck the Murano.

EMS transported Wright to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Montalvo was transported to Covenant Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing at this time.