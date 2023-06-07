LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department released the identity of a man who was seriously injured following a vehicle fire in East Lubbock.

According to LPD, John Phillips was found inside an SUV “that was on fire.” Phillips was removed by officers and taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

LPD previously reported two people taken to UMC and later confirmed it was only Phillips.

LPD said Phillips was driving south in the 6200 block of Southeast Loop 289 when he “failed to negotiate the curve.” The SUV went over a concrete culvert and up an embankment near railroad tracks.

LPD has not yet provided an update on his condition from Wednesday morning when he was described as seriously injured.

Read the press release from LPD for more details.

(LUBBOCK, TX) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Wednesday morning vehicle crash in East Lubbock that left a man seriously injured.

Lubbock Police were called to the 6200 block of the Southeast Loop 289 access road at 5:58 a.m. on June 7th following reports of a vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, officers located 64-year-old John Phillips inside a SUV that was on fire. Officers were able to remove Phillips from the vehicle, and he was transported to UMC with serious injuries. Initial reports indicated that there were two people inside the vehicle that were transported to the hospital, but was later determined to have only been Phillips.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Phillips was driving south along the access road when the vehicle failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway on the turnaround that goes under Southeast Loop 289. The vehicle traveled off the roadway over a concrete culvert along the west side of the access road and up the embankment along the east side of the railroad tracks.

The vehicle reversed east back onto the access road continuing off the road again before going over a culvert on the east side of the access road. At some point during this reversal, the vehicle caught on fire.

The investigation is ongoing.