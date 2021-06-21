LPD releases name of motorcyclist seriously injured in Monday afternoon crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Monday afternoon collision that sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Interstate-27 at 12:01 p.m. on Monday, June 21st, for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located 58-year-old Robert Belasco. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Belasco was south bound on the on-ramp when he lost control of his motorcycle.

Two other vehicles were involved in a collision as they stopped to help Belasco. One person in the second collision suffered minor injuries, but was not transported to any hospital.

The investigation is on-going.