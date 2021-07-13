LPD releases name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at 5:04 a.m. today in the 700 block of 34th Street.

An Audi Q7 was traveling westbound on 34th Street, while 29-year-old Elvis Sanchez was attempting to cross 34th Street. The Audi collided with Sanchez.

Sanchez was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is on-going.