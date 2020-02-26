LPD releases name of teenager shot near 73rd and University

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release by the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police Officers responded at approximately 12:30 p.m. to a call of shots fired that occurred in the 7300 block of University Avenue.

Related Link: Police respond to shooting, one injured, near 73rd and University

Related Link: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aftermath of Wednesday shooting caught on camera, audio of gunshots

Four individuals were traveling southbound in the 7300 block of University Avenue in an SUV. The suspect pulled up next to them in a vehicle and recognized an individual inside the SUV. The suspect fired multiple shots into the victims’ vehicle, striking 17-year-old Antwan Telford.

Telford was transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

At this time, the suspect is at large.

(This is a press release by LPD)