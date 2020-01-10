LPD releases name of victim in fatal Friday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Major Crash Unit investigators with the Lubbock Police Department responded to a major crash in the 1900 block of South Loop 289.

Around 1:18 a.m. Jan. 10, officers responded to the area for a crash involving a pedestrian. Officers determined through initial investigation that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on the South Loop 289 access road and collided with a pedestrian, 35-year-old Abraham Moreno, in the center lane of the roadway and left the scene.

Moreno was lying in the roadway when a second vehicle traveling eastbound on the access road struck Moreno. The driver of the second vehicle called 911 and met with officers.

The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing. If anyone witnessed the crash or has any additional information, please call (806) 775-2798.

(This is a press release from LPD)

RELATED STORY: One person killed in early Friday morning crash